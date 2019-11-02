Peggy Sue Fireline Duncan, 78, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her residence. She was a housewife and a member of the Pond River Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Steven K. Williams; and a brother, Delbert Fireline.
