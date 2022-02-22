Wetona Jean Payne, 69, of Madisonville, formerly of Princeton, passed away on February 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Evansville.
Wetona’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She loved her grandbabies and great-grandbabies with a passion.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edward Lee Payne; parents, William Buddy and Cecil Mae Davis Fields.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer (Jamie) Coble of Madisonville, Shannon (Chris Hancock) Penrod of Madisonville; sisters, Shirley Eli of Dawson Springs and Margaret Carnor of Hanson; brothers, Ronnie Fields of Dawson Springs, Ricky Fields of Princeton, and Billie Fields of Madisonville; grandchildren, Jeremy (Alexia) Gordon, Jesse Coble, Cody Penrod, Christopher Hancock, Jr., and Brylee Hancock; great-grandchildren, Logan Gordon, Levi Ramey, and Kinsley Ramey; and former son-in-law, Mike Gordon of Wisconsin.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at New Good Hope Church in Manington.
Morgan’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
You may light a candle or leave a message with the family at www.morgansfuneralhome.com.
