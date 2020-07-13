Mildred Tedder, 90, of Madisonville, passed away on July 11, 2020, at her residence.
She is survived by daughters, Mildred Joyce Reiss, Mary Linda Box, and Susanne Walker;
and sister, Kathleen Overton.
Mildred’s wishes were to be cremated.
