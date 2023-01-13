Eva Dean Robinson, 96, of Madisonville, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at River Terrace Health Campus in Madison, Indiana.
She was born May 24, 1926, in Madisonville to the late Cora Bell Villines Rames and Basil Lee Raines. She was formerly employed at Watsons Department Store. She loved reading, journaling, painting, and baking pies for friends, especially those in extended care facilities. She was always happy to have company, especially her children and grandchildren. Eva was a faithful member of First Church of God in Madisonville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy C. Robinson; son, Ronnie Martin; and brother, David E. Rames.
Survivors include her sons, Kenny (Terry) Martin and Michael W. (Cindy) Martin, both of Evansville, Indiana; daughter, Kimberly (Tim) Breeding of Madison, Indiana; thirteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and two nieces and a nephew.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Pastor Robert White officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
