DAWSON SPRINGS — Jerry Arthur Childers, 73, of Dawson Springs, died Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Dawson Springs Health & Rehab in Dawson Springs. He was a member of the Dawson Springs Baptist Temple. He worked as a coal miner and retired as a correctional officer at the Kentucky State Penitentiary.
Survivors: daughter, Elizabeth Halverson; son, Jerry Wayne Childers; and sisters, Phyllis Daniel and Joyce Childers.
Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with mason rites at 7 p.m., Friday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
