LEXINGTON — Lolita Constance Kotarek Krusinski, 89, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Lexington. Lolita was born Feb. 19, 1931, in Chicago to the late Elizabeth Jarocki and John Kotarek.
Lolita served as a deputy sheriff in Hopkins county, overseeing tax collection for over 20 years. She was known for her precious heart, kindness and hospitality and could be quite amusing! Most recently, Miss Lolita will be remembered by those who cared for and surrounded her with love during her final days. The mere scent of her favorite perfumes, Wings and White Diamonds, will always invoke special memories by many! Lolita was a well-loved daughter, wife, sister, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. Lolita and her late husband, Richie, as she lovingly called him, were inseparable until his death. She missed him terribly. They are reunited and are certainly dancing together again in heaven.
Lolita was preceded in death in 2019 by her beloved husband of 69 years, Richard Krusinski.
Lolita is survived by her son, David (Eda Kacki) Krusinski of Chicago; daughters Jane (Dale) Dvorak of Waco, Texas, and Gail (Hal) Harned of Lexington; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Jack (Joyce) Kotarek of Cadiz, whom she adored.
A visitation for family and friends will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, at Clark Legacy Center, Brannon Crossing. Committal service will be 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, at Camp Nelson National Cemetery with Father John Moriarty officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Bluegrass. clarklegacy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.