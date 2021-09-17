LIMA, Ohio — Ms. Dougie Elizabeth Franklin, 87, passed from this life on Friday, September 10, 2021, at approximately 1:19 p.m. at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima. She was born on July 29, 1934, in Madisonville, to the late Fred Douglas and Ada Elizabeth (Tolbert) Barbee.
She was a graduate of Rosenwald High in Madisonville. Ms. Franklin received a bachelor’s degree in education from Tennessee State University and a master’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green. She taught at Hall Street Elementary and Rosenwald High School in Madisonville, and Nortonville Elementary in Nortonville. She retired as a teacher from the Lima City Schools where she taught at Garfield Elementary and Irving Elementary. She was a member of First Church of God where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Ms. Franklin was a member of the Local and National Retired Teacher Association, United Way, The Minority Caucus of the Allen County Democratic Party, worked with voter registration, and was a member of the Bradfield Community Center. She loved going to the Casino, playing Bingo, and hanging out for lunch and dinner with friends. She also loved to plant flowers.
She leaves to cherish her precious memory two sons, Michel Franklin (Sylvia), of Sacramento, California, and Keith Franklin, of Henderson; three grandchildren, Keith, Kelly, and Jenny; sister, Shirley White Davis, of Madisonville; Children of the Heart, Willie and Carolyn Tisdale of Lima; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home with visitation from 11 a.m. until time of service. A mask is required.
