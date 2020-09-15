Gary Wayne Bennett, 62, of Madisonville, KY passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Owensboro Regional Hospital in Owensboro, KY.
He was born February 3, 1958 in Hopkins County, KY to Betty Childers Bennett and the late Willis Owen Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his father who raised him, RT Cox; sister-in-law, Linda Bennett; brother-in-law, Larry Miller; and mother and father-in-law, Paul and Anna Miller.
Gary devoted his life to ministry. He has been in the Gospel music ministry since he was 14 years old and has been a minister for over 35 years. He was Pastor at Grace Warehouse Church in Madisonville for the last 12 years where he also served as the youth and music minister. He was known as Mr. Bennett at Ponderosa. He loved playing music, golf, watching UK basketball and spending time with his dog “Max”. He was a devoted husband, loving dad, and papaw. He also loved his community and church family.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Bennett of Madisonville; one daughter, Candace (Derrick) McPherson of Madisonville; his mother, Betty Cox of Madisonville, KY; one brother, Phillip (Barbara) Bennett, of North Carolina; two sisters, Serina (Shane) White of Madisonville and Ladonna Childers of Dawson Springs, KY; and three grandchildren, Averie McPherson, Ellie McPherson and another one arriving in 2021.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Howard Jones and Bro. Sammy Franklin officiating. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Monday and after 9:00 A.M. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Derrick McPherson, Rob Bennett, Jack Bennett, Jason Dunlap, Keith Watson, and Jeff Benson. Honorary pallbearers will be David Durham, Jr. and Rodney Crouch.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, Grace Warehouse Church, or the Memorial Education Fund for his grandchildren c/o of Edward Jones, 55 East Broadway Madisonville, KY 42431. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
