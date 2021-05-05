Judith Ann Boudro, 82, of Mortons Gap, KY passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, IN.
She was born July 10, 1938 in Nashville, TN to the late Russell Thomas and Nancy Brown.
Mrs. Boudro worked at Goodyear from 1969 until 1991 and was a member at Waycross Community Church. She was in the first graduating class of South Hopkins in 1956. She loved cooking and dancing and taught dancing at MCC. Judith was also a Kentucky Colonel.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Boudro; four sons, Bradley (Amy) Gossett of Mortons Gap, Troy (Kevin) Gossett of Mortons Gap, Joe (Beverly) Boudro of Palm Bay, FL, and John (Christi) Boudro of Marion, KY; grandchildren, Justin Gossett, Natalie Larkins, Brittany Harris, Daniel Harris, Blake Boudro, and Tucker Boudro; and four great grandchildren, Liv Larkins, Logan Larkins, Marlee Harris, and Raelyn Harris.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday May 6, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Dan Saunders officiating. Burial will follow at Old Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Melvin Holzhauser, Billy Lanham, Kevin Wiggins, Mark Smith, Mike Smith, and Justin Gossett.
Memorial contributions may be made to Waycross Community Church at P.O. Box 1023, Nortonville, KY 42442.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.