Barbara Forker Hibbs, 74, of Madisonville, KY passed away on Tuesday May 23, 2023 at Dawson Springs Health and Rehab.
Barbara was born November 3, 1948 in Slaughters, KY, the daughter of the late Tommie and Mable Scott Forker. She was preceded in death by five sisters, Dean Sick, Loretta Crowley, Helen Tompkins, Jewell Foster, and Shirley Sugg; and two brothers, Raymond and William Forker.
She is survived by two sisters, Kathern Hook, and JoNell Stone of Roberts, KY and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday June 2, 2023 at Hanson Cemetery with Rev. Carl Nelson officiating.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
