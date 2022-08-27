Reverend Curtis Melton, 92, of Madisonville, passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home. He was born December 4, 1929, in Shady Grove to the late Margaret Jane Travis Melton and Edward Lee Melton.
Reverend Melton became an ordained Baptist minister April 4, 1965. He served in the ministry for 30-plus years as a pastor, Sunday school teacher, choir member, and choir director. He was also a bookkeeper. He enjoyed many sports including bowling, tennis, basketball, but baseball was his favorite. He refereed basketball games and was an avid fan of UK basketball. Many people recognized Curtis from his work with the Grapevine Volunteer Fire Department. He was a certified volunteer E.M.T. for many years. He enjoyed spending time being “Papaw” to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine “Sue” Joyner Melton, and two brothers.
He is survived by his children, Janie Melton Polley (Douglas) of Madisonville, Tim Melton (Paula) of La Center, and Gloria Melton Capps (Ray) of Hanson; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, with Pastor Len Young officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Bro. Curtis was a member of Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Curtis’s memory to the Park Avenue Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, 132 South Park Ave., Madisonville, KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
