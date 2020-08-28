Christy Jo (Hogan) Taylor, 42, of Providence, died Aug. 24, 2020, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital In Evansville. Christy was a member of Corinth Baptist Church in Providence.
Survivors include her mother, Charlotte (Lovan) Hogan; son, Beau Smith; stepson, David Taylor; brother, Ronnie Hogan Jr.; and sister, Amy Smeathers.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with services at 1 p.m., on Friday at Corinth Baptist Church, with Bro. Ronnie Gibson and Bro. Tommy Townsend officiating. Burial to follow in the Corinth Church Cemetery. Please wear a mask and use social distancing due to COVID-19.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.joneskirby.com.
