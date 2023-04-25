Thomas Benton Majors, 75, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born on December 4, 1947 in Champaign, IL to the late Dale Majors and William Majors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his uncle, Daniel Majors and one grandson, Alexander Jones.
Tom enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and fishing with his kids, grandkids and all of his hunting buddies. He loved spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed cooking as well.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Majors; two sons, David (Angel) Adams, and Ryan (Tonia) Fisher; one daughter, Regina (Kevin) McCay; one sister, Sara (Steve) Majors Silverman; one aunt, Dolly Majors; eleven grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday April 29, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Len Young officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Park Avenue Baptist Church or the Salvation Army.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
