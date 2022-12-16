MORTONS GAP — Clyde Alan “Butch” Rash, 78, of Mortons Gap, KY passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
He was born July 7, 1944, in Madisonville to the late David Rash and Viola Witherspoon Rash. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Mark Alcorn, Jr; along with his brothers and sisters, Wilma Clements, David Rash, Bennie Rash, Lindell Rash, Mary Smith, Margaret Roberts, and Lula Oglesby.
Butch worked as a state fire marshal. He loved many things, including dogs, trains, dancing, and trap shooting. He loved boating and being on the water.
He is survived by his three daughters, Mary Rash of Lexington, KY, Sarah Rash and fiancé, Chris Hatfield, of Lexington, and Amber (Eli) Pendleton of Louisville, KY; and two grandchildren, Sam and Evan Pendleton.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 19, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Kevin Jett officiating. Burial will follow at Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.