Jackie Williams, 67, of White Plains, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at his home. Born June 21, 1953, to the late Jay and Geneva (Kemble) Williams, he worked as a logger for many years. He enjoyed time outdoors hunting and fishing. He loved his family and friends and the time spent with them.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his niece, Elizabeth Star Cotton.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 17 years, Linda Cobb Williams of White Plains; daughter Retha Williams of Madisonville; brother Johnny (Tina) Williams of Manitou; sisters Brenda (Kenny) Cotton of Nortonville, Cynthia (John) Winfield of Nortonville and Kathy Williams of Madisonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Larry Phaup officiating. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Darrell Putman, Amos Putman, Tommy Putman, Thomas Cobb, Kenny Cotton and Airamis Stone.
