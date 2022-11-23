Regina Gail Crick, 63, of Madisonville, died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors: husband, Rickie Crick; daughters, Crystal Putman and Emily Johnson; sister, Penny Vandiver; and brothers, Michael Lear and Jamie Lear.
Service: Noon Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Bandy Funeral Home, Nortonville. Burial: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
