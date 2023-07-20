Imogene Benson, 88, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, July 15, 2023, at her residence. She was born Sept. 7, 1934, in Ten Mile, Tennessee to the late John Couch and Mattie Walden Couch. Imogene worked at Goodyear Tire. She liked watching westerns, doing word puzzles, gardening, fishing, feeding birds, and reading. She also loved to watch Wheel of Fortune and sneak cookies.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Vernon Dotson; brother, Chan Couch; and sisters, Louise Renfro, Mable Dorrsett, Mildred Vanhooser, and Nancy Devine.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronald Benson; daughter, Barbara (Charles) Fox of Madisonville; stepdaughter, Jennifer Benson of Florida; stepson, Jeff Benson of Madisonville; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel, with Bro. Sam Franklin officiating. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation is 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Cody Fulkerson, Otto Fulkerson, Jeff Benson, Johnathon Fox, Phillip Hancock, and Cameron Larkins.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
