Roy Franklin Foe, 61, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Mar. 2, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess, Madisonville. He was a contractor and US Army veteran.
Survivors: sons, Troy Foe and Trenton Foe; sister, Ruth Bean; and brother, Joseph E. Foe (Wynona).
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery, with military honors provided by the US Army. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
