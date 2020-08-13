Sgt. 1st Class Robert N. Roland, 86, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Roland is a retired U.S. Army veteran that fought in the Vietnam and Korean wars, then became a truck driver for 11 years.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Dorthy J. Roland; and children Tom Wirthlin, Pam Garrett, Leo Wirthlin, David Wirthlin, Edward Wirthlin, the late Jerry Wirthlin, Patricia Crockett and Raymond Roland.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Covenant Community Church (1055 North Main Street in Madisonville). The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the church with Pastor Michael Knight officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Military rites will be performed by the Hopkins County Honor Guard. The service will be streamed live for those who are unable to attend on the CCC Facebook page.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
