Martha Brooks Hamby, 86, of Madisonville, passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Walking Horse Meadows in Clarksville, Tennessee. She was born June 25, 1935, in Earlington to the late Florence Renshaw Brooks and Shelby Brooks. Martha retired from Regional Medical Center as a central sterile technician. She was a member of Pritchetts Chapel in Madisonville. She enjoyed fishing, dancing and gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Dewey Stokes; her second husband, Roy Hamby; two sons, Danny Stokes and Gary Stokes; five brothers; two sisters; and a grandson, Chris Stokes.
Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie Stokes of Clarksville and Paulette Stokes Walker of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; son Richard Stokes of Madisonville; seven grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be noon Thursday at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Steve Terry officiating. Burial to follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Mortons Gap. The visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Chris Lewis, Knolin Lewis, Ron Chester, Samuel Chester, Wade Carroll and Tyler Medlen. Honorary pallbearer is Bo Medlen.
In memory of Martha, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
