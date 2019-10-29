Jeffrey Allen Smith, 59 of Madisonville, KY passed away surrounded by a loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
He was born January 11, 1960 in Madisonville to Billy H. Smith and June Cunningham Patterson.
Jeff worked at Carhartt over 30 years where fellow employees were valued as friends. He loved reading his bible, his grandchildren, and especially his girls.
He is survived by his parents, Billy (Ann Kay) Smith and June Patterson; three daughters, Kim Smith of Hanson, KY, AJ Smith of Madisonville, and Ashley Smith of Madisonville; one brother, Tim (Jamie) Smith of Hanson; one sister, Tonya Smith of Madisonville; and four grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Eric Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday and after 11:00 A.M. until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Tim Smith, Brian Smith, Devin Smith, Cameron Stone, Howard Williams, and Chris Smith.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
