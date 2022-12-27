Bettie Ann Mitchell was born to the late Jessie Dawson and Imer Lambert Oct. 7, 1939, in Madisonville. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School class of 1958. She departed this life Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at 3:40 p.m.
Bettie Ann accepted Christ at Lively Stone Church of God in Nortonville at an early age. She was employed at Hopkins County for some years, and later retired from General Electric (GE) Aviation after 20 years of service.
Bettie was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill and James Dawson; husband, Roy Douglas Mitchell; and son, Samuel Douglas Mitchell.
She leaves to cherish her memory include her sister, Carolyn Johnson; children, Joann Mitchell, Pam Weaver, and Tammie Conn, all of Madisonville, Shirley (Donnis) Hightower of Danville, Virginia, and Keith (Vanessa) Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nevada; 23 grandchildren; 51 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Madisonville with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
A mask is required for both the service and visitation.
Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Mrs. Mitchell.
