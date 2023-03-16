Margaret Ann Preston of Madisonville, born in Harlowton, Montana, went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2023 surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was 86 years of age.
Margaret spent her life serving the Lord as a strong prayer warrior and was a faithful member of the congregation at Life Christian Center in Madisonville. Her greatest joy in life was being a devoted and loving grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and was a friendly face to all.
Margaret was preceded in death by Gerald, her husband of 41 years who was the love of her life, and a son, Michael Wayne Preston. She was also preceded by her parents (Herman and Odosca Daniels), two sisters (Betty Littlepage and Martha Ipock), and a brother (Herman “Junior” Daniels).
She is survived by her son, Richard Gerald (Vickie) Preston of Earlington and two daughters, Vickie Cheryl (Doug) Mings of Madisonville, and Tammy Marie (Jim) Littlepage of Hendersonville, TN.
She is also survived by her sister, Jackie (Don) Porterfield of Michigan; nine grandchildren — Trenna Helms, Danelle (Kevin) Crick, Mike (Leah) Preston, Ashley (Michael) Scott, Jake Preston, Stephanie (Ricky) Stevens, John Mings, Meagan (Matt) Roland, Lindsey (Garrett) Schwettman, and Joel Littlepage — and nine great-grandchildren — Tanner, Nathaniel, and Lauren Crick, Kylee and Brylee Scott, Caleb and Elliot Preston, Judah Preston, and Ella Schwettman.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday March 16, 2023 at Barnett Strother Funeral Home with Pastor Jon Kincaid officiating.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be the grandsons.
The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to The Paragon of Madisonville, and especially to Delilah and Melody, who were Margaret’s special caregivers and friends in her final months.
Memorial funds may be donated to the Life Christian Center in Madisonville.
