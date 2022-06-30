DAWSON SPRINGS — Lisa Kay Jones, 41, of Princeton, formerly of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Caldwell County Medical Center, Princeton.
Survivors: father, Edward Rayford Jones, and sisters, Sharon Johnson (Robert), Karen Jones, Rose Ann Jones, and Amy Keen.
Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. Burial: Dunn Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
