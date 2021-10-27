Harvey Ray Crook, 71, of Mortons Gap, died at 4:27 a.m., Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at his residence.
A native of Suthards, he was born on April 13, 1950, the son of the late William Ray Crook and Lily Helen Roberts Redman.
He was an electronics technician with Bell South. He was a member of Suthards Christian Church, a member of the Iron Horsemen Motorcycle Club and the American Legion.
Survivors include his sons, Ronald “Stormy” Crook, of Medon, Tennessee and Michael (Amber) Crook, of Earlington; his sister, Patty Headrick, of Wichita, Kansas; as well as four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, October 29, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Suthards Christian Church located at 1975 Suthards Church Road in Madisonville with a private family service to follow. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Baptist Health Hospice.
