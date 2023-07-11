NORTONVILLE — Michael “Moses” Ernest Vincent, 66, of Nortonville, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was born in Greenville May 11, 1957, to the late Ernest E. and Josephine Vincent. Michael was a member of New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville, was a member of the UMWA, and retired from Pleasant View Coal Mine and Whittaker Trucking where he had worked as a coal truck driver and heavy machine operator.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra K. Vincent, in 2018.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Tonya Tyson of Nortonville; five sisters, Deborah, Rita, Penny, Kimberly, and Jackie; one brother, Aaron; two grandchildren, Hannah Terry and Adam Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville, with Bro. Brad Payne officiating and the burial will follow in Fuller Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation is 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Pallbearers will be Chad Stokes, Troy Gibson, Brock Terry, Ted Adamson, Brian Adamson, and Adam Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Brown, Tommy Adamson, and Charlie Gibson.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
