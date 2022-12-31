EVANSVILLE, INDIANA — Anna Lee Couch, 43, of Evansville, Indiana, formerly of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home. She was a member of Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Madisonville and worked as a server at Denny’s in Evansville, Indiana.
Survivors: sons, Ja’Quarius Brown, Jaliah Brown, Taziah Hopson, Lamontae Bass, and Jarae Couch; sister, Gwendolyn Smith; and brothers, Joel Lucas, Kenneth Couch, Johnathan Couch, Christopher Couch, and Herman Couch.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Flower Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Elliott-Bowles Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of her arrangements.
