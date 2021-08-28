James Rudell Brown, 91, of Madisonville, died Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway.
He worked at Dotiki Mine as a section foreman, was an Army veteran, who served during the Korean War, and was a past member of Diamond Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, James L. Brown.
Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home, Providence Chapel. Burial: Fox Cemetery, Providence. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and after 10 a.m. Wednesday.
