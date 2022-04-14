Sandy Hicks Taliaferro, 68, of Madisonville passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Heartford House Hospice in Owensboro after a two-year battle with cancer. Born March 27, 1954, to the late William “Billy” and Jean (Rodgers) Hicks of Nortonville, she was a member of Mannington Baptist Church and a South Hopkins High School Class of ‘72 graduate. She worked as a pharmacy tech for CVS Pharmacy until 2006. Always smiling and outgoing, she enjoyed time at the lake boating, visiting with friends, and loved being with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bob Taliaferro; son, Brian (Kodi) Taliaferro of Madisonville; daughter, Frances (Troy Lemmonds) Taliaferro of Madisonville; four grandchildren, Reese Oldham, Blayne Taliaferro, Aniston Hardrick, and Hunter Hardrick; sister, Freda Hicks Demilt of Nortonville; and brothers, Jerry (Lola) Hicks, Sr. and Billy White all of Nortonville.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with Bro. Keith Harris officiating. Burial to follow at Hamby Cemetery in Nortonville. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Jerry Hicks, Jr., Will Hicks, Austin Staser, Eric Canler, Jarred Oldham, and Greg Taliaferro, with her grandchildren as honorary pallbearers.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
