DAWSON SPRINGS — Seth Douglas Sisk, 27, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, from injuries received in a motorcycle accident. Mr. Sisk was born Aug. 29, 1995, to Hansley Alan Sisk and Christy Ray Kirkwood Sisk. He enjoyed riding 4-wheelers and motorcycles and was a member of the Mid-South Cross Country Racing Club. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter and was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hansley and Edith Sisk and his maternal grandfather, Douglas Kirkwood.
Mr. Sisk is survived by his parents; his grandmother, Judy Kirkwood of Beulah; and a brother, Zack Sisk of Dawson Springs.
The funeral service for Mr. Seth Douglas Sisk will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Rev. Bobby Todd officiating. Burial will follow in New Beulah Cemetery. Visitation is 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.
Logan Cosby, Zack Sisk, Brent Sanchez, Brandon Cunningham, Jonathon Watts, and Zack Messamore will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
