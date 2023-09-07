BENTON — Lurlene Knight Farris Cook, 92, of Benton, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at Lakeway Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Benton. Ms. Cook was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Christian County to the late Barrett Knight and Agnes Bennett Knight. She worked for many years at Outwood Hospital and was the manager of the Dawson Springs Laundromat. Ms. Cook was a member of the First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ross Farris; second husband, Roy Cook; daughter, Dodie Brooks; and sister, Alla Powell.
Ms. Cook is survived by a daughter, Debbie Robertson of Benton; brother, Lonnie Knight of Milan, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Billy (Ashlea) Robertson, Logan (Carrie) Robertson, Chantal (Derek) Holtzclaw, McKenzie Gamache, Jordyn Brooks, and Justin Bennett; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Lurlene Knight Farris Cook was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Rev. Randall Rogers officiating. Burial followed in Shyflat Cemetery in Christian County. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers included Billy Robertson, Trey Holtzclaw, Joe Farris, Logan Robertson, Derek Holtzclaw, and Levi Brooks.
Online condolences may be left at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.