Charles Kenneth Rowland, 81, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. He was born in Owensboro on Dec. 31, 1938, to the late Curtis Hall and Strother Eugene Rowland.
Mr. Rowland was a member of the Ilsley Community Church, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and had served during World War II, and he had retired from Illinois Central Railroad, where he worked as a section hand.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Rowland; and his son, Boyd “Jackie” Preston Brady.
Mr. Rowland is survived by his six children, Thomas “Tommy” Brady and his wife, Vivienne, of Alaska, Steven Brady and his wife, Kathy, of Hopkinsville, Belinda Camplin and her husband, Jimmy, of Dawson Springs, Jimmy Brady and his wife, Kelly, of Fredonia, Kenny Rowland of Dandridge, Tennessee, and Mike Rowland and his wife, Deanna, of Ilsley; 14 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Ilsley Community Church in Dawson Springs.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ilsley Community Church, 8970 Ilsley Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
