James Jordan Baldwin, 38, of Madisonville died Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. He was a shop assistant at the Auto Spa in Madisonville and a member of First Christian Church.
Survivors: parents, Dr. Dan and Carol Baldwin; brothers, Mitchell Baldwin and Tanner Baldwin; and grandmother, Vicky Gill.
Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family requests please do not send flowers. Give your loved ones flowers while they are still with you. Give them a hug, and tell them you love them.
Expressions of sympathy: Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences: www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.