Virginia “Ginny” Pendergraff, 68, of Madisonville, KY passed away on May 23, 2023 at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
She was born October 22, 1954 to the late William “Pat” Runyan and Lady Roe Hughes Runyan.
Ginny graduated from nursing school in 1977. As a nurse, she worked at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the hospital in Madisonville in various positions, Hopkins County Health Department and helped start the school nurse program in Hopkins County. She remained a school nurse until she retired in 2003. During retirement, she enjoyed all the time with her family and couldn’t get enough of her grandchildren. Ginny loved her friends, and their conversations always went into hours. She loved the beach, laying by the pool or time on the lake. She loved playing cards and taking everyone’s quarters, while laughing about it all night. She was considered a bright light in the room and the life of the party. She might have been little, but her always tough personality and her strength in her finals days proved that great, big things come in small packages. To know her was to love her and memories of her will leave us forever smiling.
Ginny is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Pendergraff of Madisonville; daughters, Layne (Josh) Springer of Newburgh, IN, Megan (Carla) Pendergraff of Deerfield Beach, FL, and Deborah (Mark) Drinkwater of Stowe, VT; sons, Justin (Miranda) Brown of Frankfort, KY and Gregg (Beth) Pendergraff of Fairfield, OH; sister, Pattye Suffren of Hot Springs, AR; and ten grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Jim McMurtrie officiating. Burial will be held privately at Mapleview Cemetery in Marion, KY.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Pendergraff, Josh Springer, Don Hunter, Jamie Pendergraff, Trent Clark, and Ryan Burden.
Memorial donations may be made in her honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Hopkins County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
