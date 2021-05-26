James David Mitchell, 47, of Nebo, KY passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at his residence in Nebo.
He was born March 10, 1974 in Hopkins County, KY to Robert W. Mitchell and Lola Kautzman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Shoulders, and Henry and Sue Mitchell; and his aunt, Kimberly Cunningham.
James was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He liked riding his lawn mower and enjoyed wrestling. He loved spending time with his family and his buddy, Junior.
He is survived by his mother, Lola (Wayne) Kautzman of Providence, KY; father, Robert W. Mitchell; two daughters, Courtney (Stephen) Weiler of Evansville, IN and Lana Mitchell of Madisonville; brothers, Andrew (Jennifer) Mitchell of Nebo and Cody (Clearinda) Mitchell of Nebo; grandmother, Dorothy Shoulders of Nebo; grandson, Kaden Lee; step brothers, Chris Kautzman of Lisman, KY, Daniel Kautzman of Slaughters, KY, Lee Kautzman of Madisonville; Donald Evans of Evansville, and Phillip Evans of Evansville; step-sisters, Jessie Langley of Hawesville, KY and Sherry (Carl) Rich of Slaughters; aunt, Karen Lindsey of Broken Arrow, OK; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Concord General Baptist Church with Rev. Eddie Fleming officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Thursday at the church Pallbearers will be Andrew Mitchell, Cody Mitchell, Nick Oakley, Carlton Clark, Jessie Ayers, and Ricky Roberts. Honorary pallbearer will be Junior Mitchell.
Online condolences and more can be made at www.JonesKirby.com
