Janet Leigh Reasor, 61, of Madisonville, KY passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital in Madisonville.
She was born August 10, 1959 in Madisonville to the late Charles Lee Dame and Rita Faye Morris Dame. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Doug Dame; and grandparents, Elton and Gladys Morris, and Thomas and Anna Dame.
Janet was a member of First Church of God and worked as a personal caregiver and retired as a CNA. She loved spending time with her grandkids and family.
She is survived by her son, Lee Reasor of Madisonville; three brothers, Troy (Tina) Dame of Dawson Springs, KY, Sean (Jennifer) Dame of Madisonville, and Rusty (Misti) Dame of St. Charles, KY; three grandchildren, Rebekah Reasor, Kristen Reasor, and Haven Reasor; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held privately Thursday, December 10, 2020 with Rev. Dustin Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Grapevine Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Chase Dame, Erik Dame, Donovan Dame, Tara Dame, Chris Crick, and Kevin Crick.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.