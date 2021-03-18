PRINCETON — Deanna Michelle Rushing, 44, formerly of Princeton, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana. She was a convenient store manager and member of Second Baptist Church in Princeton. Deanna loved NASCAR. She enjoyed decorating cakes and collecting bears. She was a loving daughter and sister.
She is preceded in death by her father, Charles Wilbur Rushing Sr.
She is survived by her mother, Janis Rushing; one sister, Star Corum and husband Tim of Earlington; one brother, Charles W. Rushing Jr. and wife, JoAnn of Hopkinsville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services for Deanna Rushing will be noon Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home with Bro. Ryan Scott and Bro. Darell Eldridge officiating. Burial will follow in Meeks cemetery in Caldwell County. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the Hugs from Home program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.morgans
funeralhome.com. All hugs need to be received by 5 p.m. Thursday.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.morgans
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.