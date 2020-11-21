Hamby Dale “Bubba” Rose, 44, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his residence.
He was born November 13, 1976 to Nancy Johnson Rose and the late Roger Dale Rose.
He enjoyed collecting coins, Nascar, spending time with family, talking on the phone, and Facebook. He had just recently been accepted to the TLC program My 600lb Life.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, William Thomas (Deborah) Rose of Dawson Springs; and two nieces, Savanah and Emily.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Faith Apostolic Church in Princeton, KY with Pastor Robert Allen and Pastor Joe David Laffoon officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Caldwell Co. Special Olympics 5555 Sandlick Rd. Dawson Springs, KY 42408 or the Center for Courageous Kids 1501 Burnley Rd. Scottsville, KY 42164.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
