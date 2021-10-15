Margie E. Massey Ladd, 67, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, at her home. She was born June 21, 1954, in Madisonville to the late Elizabeth Josephine Barnes Massey and Richard Luther Massey. She enjoyed yard sales, shopping and being outside enjoying God’s creations. She was formerly employed by Enro Shirt Factory and Carhartt and was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Sharlet Jean Boze, Judy Ann Ramey and Marie G. Dees; brothers Charles Wayne Massey, James Albert Massey, Richard Austin Massey, Tommy Ray Massey, David Lee Massey, Billy Wayne Massey and Kenneth Ross Massey; and step-grandson, Damein McCarty.
Survivors include her son, Chad Wayne Massey of Madisonville; life partner Terry McCarty of Madisonville; stepson, Carlos (Cassandra) McCarty of Mortons Gap; stepdaughter Tara (Darren) Reuscher of Illinois; sister Patricia Garrison of Madisonville; grandchildren Bryson McCarty, Sebastein McCarty, Xander McCarty, Loralei Reuscher, Samantha McCarty, Kyle McCarty, Jordan Allen, Kyle Massey, James Massey, Madison Massey, Payton Massey and Zoey Massey; a niece that she considered a daughter, Amanda Massey; and several other nieces and nephews.
The service will be 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home with Bro. Ronnie Hendricks officiating. Burial to follow at Zion Brick Church Cemetery in Slaughters. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday in the chapel at the funeral home. The family requests everyone that attends to please wear a mask.
The pallbearers are Sebastein McCarty, Xander McCarty, Darren Reuscher, Kyle McCarty, Carlos McCarty and Chad Massey.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
