Nancy Lois Ashby, 87, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Tradewater Health and Rehabilitation in Dawson Springs. Mrs. Ashby was born on June 6, 1933, in Slaughters to the late Delmar Qualls and Cassie Wilson Qualls. Mrs. Ashby was a 1950 graduate of Hanson High School and became a cosmologist and retired as a Kentucky cosmology instructor.
She is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Marlin Dee Qualls; and a nephew, Freddie Qualls.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Raymond Wesley Ashby; and her daughter, Teresa Kay Ashby, both of Lake Beshear, Dawson Springs.
Visitation for Nancy Lois Ashby will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at 1 p.m. Saturday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs with burial to follow at Rosedale Cemetery. The Rev. Mike Moschenrose and the Rev. Scott Qualls will officiate.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Ashby’s service will be streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home’s Facebook page beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday. (To view: “Google” beshear
funeralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Pallbearers include Jeff Qualls, Scott Qualls, Devon Qualls, Trent Qualls, Bill Miller and Blake Mitchell.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of donations to be made to the First Christian Church Memorial Fund or Property Fund, P.O. Box 77, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
