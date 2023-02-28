Dora Leona Whitfield, 90, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. She was born in Earlington Nov. 5, 1932, to the late Oda Inglis, Sr. and Ovelia Hicks Inglis. Mrs. Whitfield attended the General Baptist Church in Madisonville and had worked for the Enro Shirt Co. and as a homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fran Whitfield, and her son-in-law, Douglas Nichols.
Mrs. Whitfield is survived by her daughter, Barbara Nichols of Madisonville; sister, Sharon Coffman of Madisonville; brother, Oda Inglis, Jr. of Earlington; grandson, Eric (Cassandra) Nichols; two great-grandchildren, Erika Mobley and Hunter Nichols; three step-great-grandchildren, Elisabeth Johnson, Lauren Brown, and Will Brown; five great-great-grandchildren, Jayden Mobley, Airabella Mobley, Reagan Mobley, Maylie Nichols, and Emberlie Nichols; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington, with Pastor Joe Knight officiating, and burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens in Madisonville. Visitaiton will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Eric Nichols, Mitch Mobley, Hunter Nichols, and Will Brown.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.