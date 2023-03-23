Bettye Jean Russell, 74, of Madisonville, died at Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital Thursday, Mar. 16, 2023. Bettye was a faithful member of Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center until her sickness.

Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 25, 2023, at Disciples of Christ Christian Worship Center, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.

Mason and Sons Funeral Home has been entrusted with the service.