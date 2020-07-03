Betty Jane Nesmith White, 60, of Madisonville, passed away at her home on Monday, June 29, 2020, after her battle with cancer.
She was born Jan. 25, 1960, in Madisonville to the late Irene Nesmith and Herbert Auldon Nesmith. Betty worked at Tyson Foods. She enjoyed the outdoors, camping and fishing. She also enjoyed playing cards, watching Live P.D. and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Thomas White; and her daughter-in-law, Paula Faye White.
Survivors include her daughters, Jessica I. (Jessica L.) Higginson and Angela Harris, both of Madisonville; her son, Elisha (Deneal) White of Madisonville; her sister, Patricia (Patrick) Brantley of Providence; her grandsons, Nathan White, Joshua Higginson, Corbin Higginson and Tylar Lawis; her granddaughter, Brittanie Miller; her great-grandchildren, Emma and John Miller; and several nieces
and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville, with Bro. Stephen Dame officiating. Burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nortonville.
The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Elisha White, Nathan White, Kyle White, Tyrone Harbin, Dewayne Griffin and James Wright.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.