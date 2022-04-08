Ronald George Sabel, 81, of Slaughters, KY, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Sabel was born February 5, 1941 in Davenport, Iowa.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Vivian Sabel; one brother; one sister; one daughter and one great-granddaughter.
Mr. Sabel is survived by children, Christina VanDeputte (Michael), Ronald Sabel II, Richard Sabel, Matthew Sabel, Brandee Beadel (Todd), J Preston Chambers (Cynthia), Thomas Wade; 23 grandkids and 30 great-grandkids.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 9, 2022 2 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel with Bro. Dennis Mayfield officiating. Visitation will be Saturday 12 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.