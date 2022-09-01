Stephen Douglas Lynn, 57, of Owensboro went to be with his heavenly father Monday, August 22, 2022. Steve was born September 24, 1964, to Martha (Clayton) Lynn and the late Douglas Lynn in Madisonville. He spent his early years in Livermore and his heart remained there for the rest of his life. The Lynns moved to Sebree in 1978, and Steve graduated from Webster County High School in 1982. After graduation, he attended Henderson Community College and then transferred to the University of Kentucky to complete his undergraduate degree in 1986. In May 1990, he received his Juris Doctor degree from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
During his early career in law, he practiced in Pulaski, Tennessee and Dawson Springs. In 2000, he joined the Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond and eventually rose to the position of General Counsel. In 2012, he moved to Owensboro to serve as the Assistant City Attorney and was then promoted to City Attorney in 2018. Steve retired as the City Attorney for the City of Owensboro in 2021 after 31 years in law.
Steve grew up with a great fascination for genealogy and American history from listening to stories told by his grandmother and great-grandmother. He enjoyed researching his family tree and made special note of those who served in the Union and Confederate armies in Kentucky during the Civil War. In the early 2000s, he compiled records of Kentucky Confederate soldiers and published two books with the hope of them serving as a valuable reference tool for future researchers. He was also a member of many historical associations.
Steve was a member of Sebree First Baptist Church. He loved his church, his church family, and his town.
When his father, Doug, founded the Sebree Firecracker Run in 1980, Steve passionately assisted alongside his family for 41 years. He loved to collect each annual t-shirt, and could often be seen wearing one.
Steve was preceded in death by his father, Douglas Ray Lynn.
Steve is survived by his mother, Martha Clayton Lynn, and two sons, Aaron (Gloria) Lynn and Riley Lynn. He is also survived by his sister, Stephanie Todd; brother, David (Lori) Lynn; and many favorite nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Sebree First Baptist Church, with Bro. Bob Hardison and Bro. Dylan Zahn officiating the service. The visitation was
from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 29, 2022, and from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in memory of Steve to Sebree First Baptist Church.
Tomblinson Funeral Home, Sebree Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be shared at www.tomblinsonfuneralhome.com.
