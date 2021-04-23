DIXON — Alfred Lee Newman, 72, of Dixon, passed away at his home Wednesday, April 21, 2021. Mr. Newman was born Jan. 6, 1949, the son of the late Berneal Boyd Newman and Mary Frances Beach Newman.
Mr. Newman worked at Speed Queen in Madisonville for many years. He enjoyed tinkering with things to make them run and work.
Mr. Newman was preceded in death by one brother, John Newman.
Mr. Newman is survived by his siblings, Mary (Doug) Coomer of Providence, Paul Newman of Dixon, Wayne Newman of Dixon and Eugene (Sandy) Newman of Madisonville; four nieces and four nephews; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Services will be held privately in the Lucille Melton Memorial Chapel at Melton Funeral Home on Friday with Bro. Stacey Foster officiating. A walk-through visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made at www.melton
