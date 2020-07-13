Drayton H. Hatcher, 84, of Madisonville, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his daughter’s home of natural causes.
A private family service will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Lamb Funeral Home with Randell Evans officiating and Phil Dunn assisting. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with full military honors.
A native of Blytheville, Arkansas, Drayton was born March 17, 1936, the son of the late John Hatcher and the late Ada Smith Hatcher.
He served in the United States Army, where he retired as a Sergeant Major. He was also a postmaster for the US Postal Service in Clay for 20 years.
In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by his wife, Linda Eloise
Dame Hatcher.
Survivors include his daughter, Teresa (Michael) Medeiros, Hopkinsville; his brother, Johnny Hatcher, Madisonville; his sisters, Joann Ashby, Pat (Bill) Dougherty, and Doris Knight, all of Madisonville.
Memorials may be made to Christian County Animal Shelter, 2935 Russellville Rd., Hopkinsville, KY 42240 or to Max’s Hope Pet Rescue, 710 N. Main St., Hopkinsville, KY 42240.
