Bro. Jerry W. ‘Speedy’ Bean, Sr., 74, of Nortonville, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh, Indiana. He was born in St. Charles, on September 17, 1947, to the late Dixon and Vera Bean. Bro. Bean was a member of Lake Grove General Baptist Church, pastored at nursing homes, and had been a deacon and song leader at Earlington General Baptist Church.
In the past, he enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and playing and
coaching softball. Bro. Bean enjoyed spending time with family, preaching, singing, gardening, playing solitaire on the computer, and sitting on the front porch playing with his dog, Scotter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Bond; four brothers, Clarence Bean, Estel Bean, J.W. Bean, and Charles Bean; and one sister, Dorothy Rowland.
Bro. Bean is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bean of Nortonville; three daughters, Brenda Bean of Madisonville, Sandra Wright and her husband, Michael, of Bloomfield, and Tammy Glaysbrook and her husband, Kevin, of Nortonville; two sons, Jerry Bean, Jr. of Madisonville and DeWayne Bean and his wife, Stacie, of Henderson; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at Lake Grove General Baptist Church in St. Charles, with Bro. Charles Brooks officiating and Jackie Cotton assisting and burial to follow at Christian Privilege Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the church.
Pallbearers will be Amber Brooks, Michael Wright, Ron Latham, Mike Rowland, Kenny Rowland, Stevie Brady, and Marcus Cunningham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Crystal Keller, Courtney Schnitzler, Brittany Woodruff, and Lindsey Cissna.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
