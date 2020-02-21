Everett O. Eastwood, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Hillside Center in Madisonville.
He was born June 7, 1944, in Central City to the late Wedner Vickers Eastwood and Odie Eastwood. Everett was an employee with the City of Madisonville for 36 years and lovingly kept the city streets clean and was a member of Abundant Grace Fellowship, where he enjoyed fellowship with his church family. He enjoyed hunting, watching wrestling and Western movies and dancing at Friday Night Live. He loved his family dearly, especially his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Eastwood; and his sisters, Dorothy Todd, Everett’s twin, Alice Whitfield, Aileen Williams and Irene Eastwood.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Glenda Eastwood; daughters Edith Eastwood and Diane Eastwood; sons Steven Eastwood and Everett W. Eastwood; grandchildren Sean Davis, Ashley (Shawn) Brandon and Cody Eastwood; great-grandchildren Keiley Offutt, Addison Offutt, Kota Brandon and Liam Brandon; brother Ernie Eastwood; sisters Rita Brooks, Paulette McGregor and Earlene Thomas; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Abundant Grace Fellowship, 360 S. Main St., Madisonville, with Pastor Sean Dame officiating. Burial to follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday at the church.
The pallbearers will be David Oakley, Cody Eastwood, Everett W. Eastwood, P.J. Offutt, Shawn Brandon, Mark Minton, Jacob Durham and Bryan Skimehorn.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
