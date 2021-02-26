Joyce Farmer Coursey, 85, of White Plains, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Heartford House Hospice of Western Kentucky. Born May 29, 1935, to the late Charlie “Buck” Farmer and the late Dorothy (Teague) Farmer Knight of Mortons Gap, she was of the Baptist faith and a Nortonville High School graduate. On March 27, 1954, she married the love of her life, Gene Coursey, who preceded her in death on March 2, 1993. Together, they created many wonderful memories of hunting and fishing during their 38 years of marriage. Joyce loved taking care of her family along with sharing her hunting and fishing adventures with family and friends.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lynda Lambert.
She is survived by her daughter, Nichole (Matthew) Dunlap of White Plains; two grandsons, Ben and Dylan Dunlap, both of White Plains; sister Carolyn (Perry) Cavanaugh of Nortonville; and two stepbrothers, Tommy (Sue) Knight and Charles Knight, all of Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with burial to follow at Concord Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will begin 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
